Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
415 FAWCETT STREET
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

415 FAWCETT STREET

415 Fawcett Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Fawcett Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Townhome with Excellent Restorations in a Quiet Neighborhood. What more can you ask for? There's plenty of storage on all 3 levels and a fenced in backyard great for entertaining or pets. Washer & Dryer on lower level. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have any available units?
415 FAWCETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 415 FAWCETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
415 FAWCETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 FAWCETT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 FAWCETT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET offer parking?
No, 415 FAWCETT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 FAWCETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have a pool?
No, 415 FAWCETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 415 FAWCETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 FAWCETT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 FAWCETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 FAWCETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

