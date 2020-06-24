414 S DURHAM STREET

Amenities

Fantastic 2BR/ 1 Bath rowhouse in the heart of Fell's Point! Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout , tons of light filled windows , and modern kitchen with dishwasher . Spacious master bedroom with tall ceiling, ceiling fan , and a closet for storage. Gorgeous updated shower with tile surround and modern sink. Private balcony off of second bedroom . Home has central AC and washer and dryer located on first floor . Close to everything , walking distance to Fells Point and surrounding community ! Come take a look !