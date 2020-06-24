All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

414 S DURHAM STREET

414 South Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2BR/ 1 Bath rowhouse in the heart of Fell's Point! Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout , tons of light filled windows , and modern kitchen with dishwasher . Spacious master bedroom with tall ceiling, ceiling fan , and a closet for storage. Gorgeous updated shower with tile surround and modern sink. Private balcony off of second bedroom . Home has central AC and washer and dryer located on first floor . Close to everything , walking distance to Fells Point and surrounding community ! Come take a look !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 S DURHAM STREET have any available units?
414 S DURHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 S DURHAM STREET have?
Some of 414 S DURHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 S DURHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
414 S DURHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 S DURHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 414 S DURHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 414 S DURHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 414 S DURHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 414 S DURHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 S DURHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 S DURHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 414 S DURHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 414 S DURHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 414 S DURHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 414 S DURHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 S DURHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
