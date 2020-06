Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous single family home! Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful floors throughout. Large front porch and rear deck, perfect for relaxing. Spacious kitchen with gas stove. All you have to do is move right in. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. Must use listing agents application and lease. Sorry no vouchers at this time.