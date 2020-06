Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

4105 Hayward Ave 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Newly Remodel - Don't miss out on this Gorgeous newly remodel 3 bedroom 1 bath brick row home located off of Reisterstown road in Woodmere. This home has fresh paint, new carpet and all new kitchen appliances with rear parking and clean basement. Remember summer is approaching why not barbecue on the lovely backyard deck. If your interested in a showing please call



Tori 301-237-0399



Tenisha 443-540-1201



(RLNE5738553)