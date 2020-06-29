4102 Marx Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206 Wilson Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****LEASE AVAILABILITY**** LARGE SPACIOUS(17OO+ SQUARE FEET)LIGHT FILLED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING 4 LARGE BEDROOMS AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & GREAT DECK AND YARD WITH GAZEBO FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING. THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED. THE HOME ALSO FEATURES HARDWOOD/CERAMIC/CARPET THROUGHOUT AND A VERY ENERGY EFFICIENT BOILER/HOT WATER RADIATOR SYSTEM. THE PRIDE OF HOME-OWNERSHIP SHOWS THROUGHOUT. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
