4102 MARX AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

****LEASE AVAILABILITY**** LARGE SPACIOUS(17OO+ SQUARE FEET)LIGHT FILLED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING 4 LARGE BEDROOMS AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & GREAT DECK AND YARD WITH GAZEBO FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING. THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED. THE HOME ALSO FEATURES HARDWOOD/CERAMIC/CARPET THROUGHOUT AND A VERY ENERGY EFFICIENT BOILER/HOT WATER RADIATOR SYSTEM. THE PRIDE OF HOME-OWNERSHIP SHOWS THROUGHOUT. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.