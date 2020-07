Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

The sweetest home in Federal Hill is now available for rent. Lofty & light filled home boasts character & charm. Ask about parking nearby. Exposed brick, 2 fireplaces, 2 skylights, hardwood floors, enclosed yard space, & more. Welcoming & well thought out living space. Great location, 1.5 blocks to the harbor and Federal Hill Park, water front promenade, Cross Street Market, museums, restaurants, water taxis, stadiums, all very close.