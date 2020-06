Amenities

Home has been freshly painted top to bottom, New flooring on main level is ceramic tile throughout this level. Some new appliances, nice front porch with decking. Home has 5 large bedrooms plus a loft on the upper level. There are 4 levels in this home. Laundry is on lower level that is not finished. Will consider Section 8 Housing vouchers. Home is also for sale. Online Application https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=4015-bonner-road-baltimore-md-21216-7kscih