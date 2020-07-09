401 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Listing to hit the MARKET!!!!! Come check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath home located in the federal hill community of BALTIMORE!!! Moments away from the historic Federal Hill and many great little shops and eateries in the neighborhood. Quick and easy access to I-95. This corner home comes with hardwood floors as you enter into the living room area. Plenty of windows for natural light. Large kitchen area and access to private side exterior yard as well as a second floor balcony. The beautiful white cabinets and appliances bring out the beautiful colors of the walls. Schedule a showing today and come check out how great this home really is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 E Cross St have any available units?
401 E Cross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 E Cross St have?
Some of 401 E Cross St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 E Cross St currently offering any rent specials?
401 E Cross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E Cross St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 E Cross St is pet friendly.
Does 401 E Cross St offer parking?
No, 401 E Cross St does not offer parking.
Does 401 E Cross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 E Cross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E Cross St have a pool?
No, 401 E Cross St does not have a pool.
Does 401 E Cross St have accessible units?
No, 401 E Cross St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E Cross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 E Cross St does not have units with dishwashers.
