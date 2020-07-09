401 E Cross St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

New Listing to hit the MARKET!!!!! Come check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath home located in the federal hill community of BALTIMORE!!! Moments away from the historic Federal Hill and many great little shops and eateries in the neighborhood. Quick and easy access to I-95. This corner home comes with hardwood floors as you enter into the living room area. Plenty of windows for natural light. Large kitchen area and access to private side exterior yard as well as a second floor balcony. The beautiful white cabinets and appliances bring out the beautiful colors of the walls. Schedule a showing today and come check out how great this home really is.