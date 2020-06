Amenities

recently renovated range oven

Please click here to apply Youll love this top floor apartment in a duplex style home! Recently renovated in the kitchen. The kitchen features updated appliances with gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to a quaint living room. Nice size bedrooms. Plenty of street parking in front of building. This is minutes to Security Blvd. I-70 and I-695.