All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4000 Massachusetts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4000 Massachusetts Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

4000 Massachusetts Ave

4000 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4000 Massachusetts Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
4000 Massachusetts Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21229, US
$1,199
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in the Irvington neighborhood of west Baltimore. New hardwood floors throughout house along with central AC/ heat, microwave, dishwasher, and more. Close to public transportation, shopping and other Baltimore attractions.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Storage
Air conditioning
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Fenced yard
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,199
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
06/04/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
4000 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 4000 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 4000 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Massachusetts Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland