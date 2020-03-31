4000 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities
4000 Massachusetts Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21229, US
$1,199
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in the Irvington neighborhood of west Baltimore. New hardwood floors throughout house along with central AC/ heat, microwave, dishwasher, and more. Close to public transportation, shopping and other Baltimore attractions.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Storage
Air conditioning
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Fenced yard
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,199
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
06/04/2019 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5098385)