THIS IS A LARGE END OF GROUP 3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. WALK TO BAYVIEW HOSPITAL AND THE NEW HIGH END SHOPPING CENTER THAT IS BEING BUILT ON EASTERN AVE. GREAT FENCED REAR YARD AND PLENTY OF PARKING ON THE STREET NEXT TO THIS HOUSE. PETS WILL DEFINITELY BE CONSIDERED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 ELRINO STREET have any available units?
400 ELRINO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 ELRINO STREET have?
Some of 400 ELRINO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 ELRINO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
400 ELRINO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 ELRINO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 ELRINO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 400 ELRINO STREET offer parking?
No, 400 ELRINO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 400 ELRINO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 ELRINO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 ELRINO STREET have a pool?
No, 400 ELRINO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 400 ELRINO STREET have accessible units?
No, 400 ELRINO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 400 ELRINO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 ELRINO STREET has units with dishwashers.
