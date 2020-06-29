400 ELRINO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS IS A LARGE END OF GROUP 3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. WALK TO BAYVIEW HOSPITAL AND THE NEW HIGH END SHOPPING CENTER THAT IS BEING BUILT ON EASTERN AVE. GREAT FENCED REAR YARD AND PLENTY OF PARKING ON THE STREET NEXT TO THIS HOUSE. PETS WILL DEFINITELY BE CONSIDERED.