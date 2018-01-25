All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 25 2020

3940 Hickory Ave.

3940 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3940 Hickory Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 2bd & den/2ba Hampden rowhome.. W/D, Deck & More! Available now! - Great 2bd &/2ba Hampden rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has ample counter space with a dishwasher!.. Ceiling fans throughout. Front porch and a nice-sized deck great for entertaining! Washer/dryer in finished basement. No pets policy. Utilities not included in rent. Available now!

Awesome location of the HONfest and Miracle on 34th Street. Convenient to retail stores and public transportation!









No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3461543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Hickory Ave. have any available units?
3940 Hickory Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 Hickory Ave. have?
Some of 3940 Hickory Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Hickory Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Hickory Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Hickory Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Hickory Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3940 Hickory Ave. offer parking?
No, 3940 Hickory Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3940 Hickory Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3940 Hickory Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Hickory Ave. have a pool?
No, 3940 Hickory Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3940 Hickory Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3940 Hickory Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Hickory Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 Hickory Ave. has units with dishwashers.
