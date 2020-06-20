All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3906 Lyndale Ave

3906 Lyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Town Home in East Baltimore City - Newly renovated with updated kitchen and baths. Quiet street with plenty of parking. Main level living room, Dining room and kitchen. Upper level bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement with laundry and powder room. Very large fenced back yard. Hardwood laminate throughout. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

2BR Housing Vouchers welcome.

Call Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE4667687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Lyndale Ave have any available units?
3906 Lyndale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Lyndale Ave have?
Some of 3906 Lyndale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Lyndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Lyndale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Lyndale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Lyndale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Lyndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Lyndale Ave offers parking.
Does 3906 Lyndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Lyndale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Lyndale Ave have a pool?
No, 3906 Lyndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Lyndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3906 Lyndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Lyndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Lyndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
