3906 Lyndale Ave

Renovated Town Home in East Baltimore City - Newly renovated with updated kitchen and baths. Quiet street with plenty of parking. Main level living room, Dining room and kitchen. Upper level bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement with laundry and powder room. Very large fenced back yard. Hardwood laminate throughout. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR Housing Vouchers welcome.



Call Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



(RLNE4667687)