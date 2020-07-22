/
/
/
woodberry
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
657 Apartments for rent in Woodberry, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
3 Units Available
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Druid Park Drive
2160 Druid Park Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath house available in 21211 - Enjoy spacious rooms and a backyard Vinyard! Tall ceilings and a quiet neighborhood a stone's thrown from Union brewery and Woodberry Kitchen. Home has been made completely energy-efficient.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3637 Malden Ave.
3637 Malden Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
3637 Malden Ave. Available 09/11/20 2BR Townhouse in Woodberry - Close to Light Rail! - Charming 2 bedroom porch front townhome in historic Woodberry boasts hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD
2084 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, three and a half bath brick front townhome with two car garage in coveted Clipper Mill. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with island open to dining area and family room.
1 of 38
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD
2007 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a top floor end-unit in Clipper Mill's Millrace building. Historic building with modern amenities including open floor plan with high ceilings, tall windows, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Woodberry
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
38 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
4 Units Available
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
2 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 Roland Ave Unit 607
4401 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 Available 09/04/20 Huge 2 Bedroom Condo ~ Roland Park - Huge 2 bedroom Condo in Roland Park boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
946 Brooks Ln
946 Brooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
Brooks LN - Property Id: 320782 946 Brooks LN. Beautifully done 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment near all amenities. Minutes from Druid Hill Park, downtown, and all major highways for a quick commute. Apply with Executive Urban Rentals and Management.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4624 Pimlico Rd
4624 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated Townhome Available Now - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2915 Rockrose Avenue
2915 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,497
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Baltimore Maryland - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with updated wood blank flooring and carpeting throughout home. The kitchen comes equipped with a full size refrigerator and gas range.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4541 Lanier Ave
4541 Lanier Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Newly Updated - **Rent to Buy** BAD CREDIT OK - YOUR INCOME IS YOUR APPROVAL! PERFECT for those who want to own a house but need to get their credit in shape! You'll have time to work on your credit while already living in the house! You must have
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1337 Weldon Avenue
1337 Weldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apt., With Washer/Dryer in Hampden - Bright, 1 Bedroom apartment takes up the whole top floor of this converted townhome in Hampden/Medfield.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 W. 41st St
1326 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 Francis Street Unit 1
2525 Francis St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$997
700 sqft
One month free!! 2525 Francis Street unit #1 - Welcome home to this updated one bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Full kitchen comes with gas stove and full size refrigerator. New updated flooring and plenty of natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2920 Grantley Ave
2920 Grantley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for $1,000 a month!!! - Check out this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Grantley St 21215. This lovely home has hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of space & washer & dryer in the basement.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 Parkwood Ave
2824 Parkwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Druid Hill Park Property Highlights -Spacious Rooms -High Ceilings -Hardwood Flooring on 1st Level -Skylight -Fenced In Backyard -Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo -Close to Public
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3533 Falls Rd
3533 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom duplex in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and luxury finishes throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2355 Flax Terrace
2355 Flax Terrace, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
2355 Flax Terrace Available 08/15/20 Contemporary 3 Bedroom Condo in Coldspring! - Contemporary 3 bedroom condo with easy access to Jones Falls Expy in Coldspring! Spacious multi-level unit features wood flooring throughout with a separate dining
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDLochearn, MDWoodlawn, MDArbutus, MDParkville, MDMays Chapel, MDLutherville, MD