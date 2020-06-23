All apartments in Baltimore
3827 Yolando Rd
3827 Yolando Rd

3827 Yolando Road · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Yolando Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3827 Yolando Rd Available 07/01/19 3827 Yolando Road - Ednor Gardens 3/4 Bedroom Town Home - This beautifully maintained home offers a traditional floor plan with a covered front porch; an open living room; a formal dining room; and a galley kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and access to the wonderful rear deck on the first floor. There are three sunny bedrooms, as well as one full bath with original black and white tiling upstairs. The basement is fully finished, and features recessed lighting, a laundry closet with washer/dryer, cozy carpeting, a half bath, and access to the private rear yard . Original hardwood flooring in wonderful condition throughout most of the first and second floor living areas. The tenants are responsible for both front and rear yard maintenance.

Pets accepted with additional deposits and vet paperwork required.

(RLNE2274428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Yolando Rd have any available units?
3827 Yolando Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Yolando Rd have?
Some of 3827 Yolando Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Yolando Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Yolando Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Yolando Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Yolando Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Yolando Rd offer parking?
No, 3827 Yolando Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3827 Yolando Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3827 Yolando Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Yolando Rd have a pool?
No, 3827 Yolando Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Yolando Rd have accessible units?
No, 3827 Yolando Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Yolando Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Yolando Rd has units with dishwashers.
