3827 Yolando Rd Available 07/01/19 3827 Yolando Road - Ednor Gardens 3/4 Bedroom Town Home - This beautifully maintained home offers a traditional floor plan with a covered front porch; an open living room; a formal dining room; and a galley kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and access to the wonderful rear deck on the first floor. There are three sunny bedrooms, as well as one full bath with original black and white tiling upstairs. The basement is fully finished, and features recessed lighting, a laundry closet with washer/dryer, cozy carpeting, a half bath, and access to the private rear yard . Original hardwood flooring in wonderful condition throughout most of the first and second floor living areas. The tenants are responsible for both front and rear yard maintenance.



Pets accepted with additional deposits and vet paperwork required.



(RLNE2274428)