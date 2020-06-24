38 E Montgomery St Unit E

Amenities

This rental is a 2 bedroom with a possible 3rd bedroom or office space and it also includes 2 full bathrooms. This is a great location in the city you have access to everything you want, night life, Universities and all major thoroughfares. You are in walking distance to the most desirable areas in Baltimore! Amazing Opportunity!



Property Highlights!

- GREAT LOCATION

- Newly Renovated

- Modern kitchen

- Granite Counter

- Hardwood Floors in the Living Room

- Has a Balcony



Available May 1st!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4817626)