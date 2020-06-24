All apartments in Baltimore
38 E Montgomery St Unit E
38 E Montgomery St Unit E

38 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This rental is a 2 bedroom with a possible 3rd bedroom or office space and it also includes 2 full bathrooms. This is a great location in the city you have access to everything you want, night life, Universities and all major thoroughfares. You are in walking distance to the most desirable areas in Baltimore! Amazing Opportunity!

Property Highlights!
- GREAT LOCATION
- Newly Renovated
- Modern kitchen
- Granite Counter
- Hardwood Floors in the Living Room
- Has a Balcony

Available May 1st!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4817626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have any available units?
38 E Montgomery St Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have?
Some of 38 E Montgomery St Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 E Montgomery St Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
38 E Montgomery St Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 E Montgomery St Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E offer parking?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have a pool?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have accessible units?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 38 E Montgomery St Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 E Montgomery St Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
