Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live comfortably in this fully updated 2bed, 2bath townhome on a quiet street located minutes away from I95 and downtown Baltimore. Wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Finished walkout basement. Front and rear porches. Large Fenced backyard with room for parking and easy main floor access. Book your tour asap. This listing won't last.