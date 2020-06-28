All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

3718 East Lombard Street

3718 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3718 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in a recently renovated property. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Modern update and color scheme. Comes with appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

House has central air conditioning and heating.

$1,300 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.

Apply Here:
https://stoneycreekmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

_
Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico

Refrigerador, Microondas, Horno
Lavadora y Secadora
Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central

Solemente $1,300 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.

Se habla espanol
The property is located in Highlandtown. Today, Highlandtown boasts an eclectic mix of artists, ethnicities, long-time residents and newcomers, and blue-collar, green-collar and white-collar workers who share a common belief, like the residents before them, that Highlandtown is the heart of Baltimore. Truly international – from the German Beer Gardens in 1889 to the Italian immigrants who built Our Lady of Pompei in 1925 to the more recent wave of Latino and African immigrants, the neighborhood is a true melting pot. You can hear a wide variety of languages spoken here in Highlandtown, and that is special.

https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/highlandtown/#.XUG_luhKjIU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 East Lombard Street have any available units?
3718 East Lombard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 East Lombard Street have?
Some of 3718 East Lombard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 East Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3718 East Lombard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 East Lombard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 East Lombard Street is pet friendly.
Does 3718 East Lombard Street offer parking?
No, 3718 East Lombard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3718 East Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3718 East Lombard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 East Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 3718 East Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3718 East Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 3718 East Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 East Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 East Lombard Street has units with dishwashers.
