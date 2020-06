Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in Ednor Gardens with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Basement has extra room, perfect for an office. Lots of storage area in the lower level and a full bath. Deck off of kitchen and fenced back yard. Some updating being done, all new kitchen cabinets, counter top & floor. Garage not included with rental.