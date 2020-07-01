3704 7TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

$1350 includes $50/monthly water. This should cover all of the tenants water bills and if it doesn't, the tenant can sign up for the Baltimore H20 program to get the bill knocked down so it does. This single family, detached recently renovated home sits on a quiet back street in Brooklyn with maximum privacy. Enjoy 3 off street parking spots on your private parking pad! Large back and side yard and front porch. 3 bedrooms 1 bath and large updated kitchen. Enjoy cool summer nights on your front porch, or cool air conditioning central air inside on those hot days! Laundry room in the basement with your own washer and dryer. Centrally located on the Anne Arundel County line on the city side less than 1 minutes to down town, 3 minutes to 895, 5 minutes to 95 and 695, 10 minutes to 295, 15 minutes to 83 and just a couple blocks away from bus stops, down the street from the light rail and less than 10 miles from BWI airport. Wherever you need to go you can get there easily from here! No dog breed restriction housing! If you are a responsible pet owner and follow the qualifications on Pitbullfriendlyhousing.com your family pet(s) are welcome!