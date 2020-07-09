3701 Gough St

Amenities

Spectacular 3 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement & Parking ~ Highlandtown - Spectacular 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Highlandtown boasts an open floorplan and hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers tray ceilings and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring sleek granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar and powder room. The upper level provides a master suite as well as two additional bedrooms and luxury bathrooms. The bonus finished lower level provides a huge additional living space with plush carpet. Additional features include an upper-level deck and a fenced yard with parking space.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



