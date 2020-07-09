All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3701 Gough St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3701 Gough St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

3701 Gough St

3701 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3701 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Spectacular 3 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement & Parking ~ Highlandtown - Spectacular 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Highlandtown boasts an open floorplan and hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers tray ceilings and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring sleek granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar and powder room. The upper level provides a master suite as well as two additional bedrooms and luxury bathrooms. The bonus finished lower level provides a huge additional living space with plush carpet. Additional features include an upper-level deck and a fenced yard with parking space.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Gough St have any available units?
3701 Gough St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Gough St have?
Some of 3701 Gough St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Gough St currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Gough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Gough St pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Gough St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3701 Gough St offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Gough St offers parking.
Does 3701 Gough St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Gough St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Gough St have a pool?
No, 3701 Gough St does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Gough St have accessible units?
No, 3701 Gough St does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Gough St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Gough St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland