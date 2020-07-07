All apartments in Baltimore
3700 Garrison Blvd

3700 Garrison Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3700 Block of Garrison Blvd Baltimore, MD 21215. 2nd Flr Apt Updated with water included. $800 Move in before XMas sign a Two Year lease.

IHSRentals, Meeting All of Your Housing Needs www ihsrentals4housing com
Lease Terms
All market applicants must NET 2.5 Xs the monthly rent as the household combined income. Must have minimum criminal background, clean for the last 3 yrs, decent rental history last 3yrs, ok credit and BG&E up to date. Double deposit may be required for challenged applicants.
Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have any available units?
3700 Garrison Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3700 Garrison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Garrison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Garrison Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd offer parking?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have a pool?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Garrison Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Garrison Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

