Amenities
3644 Roland Avenue - 2nd Floor Available 05/01/20 Huge 1 Bedroom with Historical Charm just 1 Block from Hampden's "The Avenue!" - Walk to Hampden's famous "Avenue" in one minute! Featuring some of Baltimore's hippest shops and finest restaurants! Very close to the Woodberry LightRail Station and easy access to I-83 South if you need to head to Penn Station or further downtown.
This apartment is in an end-of-group townhome, providing plenty of natural light throughout this spacious layout. Apartment has a living room, formal dining room and spacious bedroom.
Enjoy original, gleaning hardwoods! Modern kitchen includes stainless stell appliances: dishwasher and garbage disposal for easy clean. Enjoy cooking on the gas range and prepping on granite countertops. Built-ins throughout the rooms create bonus storage spaces! Call Gene for a showing today! 410-960-8080
Tenant's split utilities. Landlords are local and attentive. Cats are allowed for an additional deposit.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5580282)