Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3644 Roland Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3644 Roland Avenue

3644 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

3644 Roland Avenue - 2nd Floor Available 05/01/20 Huge 1 Bedroom with Historical Charm just 1 Block from Hampden's "The Avenue!" - Walk to Hampden's famous "Avenue" in one minute! Featuring some of Baltimore's hippest shops and finest restaurants! Very close to the Woodberry LightRail Station and easy access to I-83 South if you need to head to Penn Station or further downtown.

This apartment is in an end-of-group townhome, providing plenty of natural light throughout this spacious layout. Apartment has a living room, formal dining room and spacious bedroom.

Enjoy original, gleaning hardwoods! Modern kitchen includes stainless stell appliances: dishwasher and garbage disposal for easy clean. Enjoy cooking on the gas range and prepping on granite countertops. Built-ins throughout the rooms create bonus storage spaces! Call Gene for a showing today! 410-960-8080

Tenant's split utilities. Landlords are local and attentive. Cats are allowed for an additional deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5580282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

