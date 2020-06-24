3635 MALDEN AVENUE

Amenities

Available immediately, this home in TV Hill is nicely appointed for the new tenant. Home has recently refinished hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout. Marble and quartz counters in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sun room off the back of the main level, could be used as an additional bedroom. Parking in the rear. Finished basement with full bath and laundry. Please also note the minimums for rent: $65,000+ household income, 600+ credit scores, 2 pet limit with $500 per pet deposit plus $350 cleaning fee.