Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3635 MALDEN AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

3635 MALDEN AVENUE

3635 Malden Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3635 Malden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately, this home in TV Hill is nicely appointed for the new tenant. Home has recently refinished hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout. Marble and quartz counters in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sun room off the back of the main level, could be used as an additional bedroom. Parking in the rear. Finished basement with full bath and laundry. Please also note the minimums for rent: $65,000+ household income, 600+ credit scores, 2 pet limit with $500 per pet deposit plus $350 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have any available units?
3635 MALDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 3635 MALDEN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 MALDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3635 MALDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 MALDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 MALDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 MALDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
