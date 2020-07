Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and renovated end unit with 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Family room in basement and bonus (passthrough) room on top floor. Perfect outdoor space with fenced in rear yard and a great brick porch in the front. Detached 2 car garage!! Walk to Joseph Lee park and the new Yard 56 shopping Center. Available February 1st, 2020. Option to rent furnished.