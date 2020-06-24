Come and check out this charming 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located on a private end street in the Hampden community. This home recently updated with a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Two sizable bedroom & luxurious full bath upstairs. Enjoy the outdoors from the fenced yard or walk to the avenue. Schedule a showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3626 Paine St have?
Some of 3626 Paine St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Paine St currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Paine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Paine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Paine St is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Paine St offer parking?
No, 3626 Paine St does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Paine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 Paine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Paine St have a pool?
No, 3626 Paine St does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Paine St have accessible units?
No, 3626 Paine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Paine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Paine St does not have units with dishwashers.