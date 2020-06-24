3626 Paine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this charming 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located on a private end street in the Hampden community. This home recently updated with a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Two sizable bedroom & luxurious full bath upstairs. Enjoy the outdoors from the fenced yard or walk to the avenue. Schedule a showing today!!