3612 CLARENELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning colonial in charming Violetville community. This end unit has a multitude of character, updates and natural lighting. There are gleaming wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, ceramic and stainless steel, ceiling fans, a family room with recessed lights to enjoy movies, social and family gatherings. The covered front porch and deck allows you to relax and enjoy the quaint exterior setting and cookouts. This centralized location is only minutes from downtown, shopping, universities, light rail, airport, beltway and other conveniences. Owner will consider a rent to own.