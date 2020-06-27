3612 CLARENELL ROAD

Amenities
Stunning colonial in charming Violetville community. This end unit has a multitude of character, updates and natural lighting. There are gleaming wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, ceramic and stainless steel, ceiling fans, a family room with recessed lights to enjoy movies, social and family gatherings. The covered front porch and deck allows you to relax and enjoy the quaint exterior setting and cookouts. This centralized location is only minutes from downtown, shopping, universities, light rail, airport, beltway and other conveniences. Owner will consider a rent to own.