Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM

3612 CLARENELL ROAD

3612 Clarenell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Clarenell Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning colonial in charming Violetville community. This end unit has a multitude of character, updates and natural lighting. There are gleaming wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, ceramic and stainless steel, ceiling fans, a family room with recessed lights to enjoy movies, social and family gatherings. The covered front porch and deck allows you to relax and enjoy the quaint exterior setting and cookouts. This centralized location is only minutes from downtown, shopping, universities, light rail, airport, beltway and other conveniences. Owner will consider a rent to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have any available units?
3612 CLARENELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have?
Some of 3612 CLARENELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 CLARENELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3612 CLARENELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 CLARENELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 CLARENELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 CLARENELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
