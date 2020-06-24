3610 Rexmere Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Quaint, stone-front 3bed/1.5 townhouse in Ednor Gardens. Clean, charming and well-maintained with nice features including hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Open-concept first floor living and dining space leads into galley kitchen with gas stove. Sunroom provides extra character and additional living space. Bedrooms on second level share full bath. Unfinished basement provides additional storage space. Attached garage and rear deck. Call Tony for a showing at 443-531-9954. Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit.