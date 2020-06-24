All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

3610 Rexmere Road

3610 Rexmere Road · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Rexmere Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Quaint, stone-front 3bed/1.5 townhouse in Ednor Gardens. Clean, charming and well-maintained with nice features including hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Open-concept first floor living and dining space leads into galley kitchen with gas stove. Sunroom provides extra character and additional living space. Bedrooms on second level share full bath. Unfinished basement provides additional storage space. Attached garage and rear deck. Call Tony for a showing at 443-531-9954. Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Rexmere Road have any available units?
3610 Rexmere Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Rexmere Road have?
Some of 3610 Rexmere Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Rexmere Road currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Rexmere Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Rexmere Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Rexmere Road is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Rexmere Road offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Rexmere Road offers parking.
Does 3610 Rexmere Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Rexmere Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Rexmere Road have a pool?
No, 3610 Rexmere Road does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Rexmere Road have accessible units?
No, 3610 Rexmere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Rexmere Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Rexmere Road does not have units with dishwashers.
