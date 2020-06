Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

1st floor w/ basement - This apartment offers a lot to the tenant that rents it. It is well maintained. Kitchen to include white cabinets with cream colored counter-top and double stainless steel sink and a gas stove. Off the kitchen you go out the door to a perfectly well maintain yard with a new pressure treated wood fence off to the right and chain link fence near the alley and on the left side of the yard. Entering the basement you go directly into the large bedroom. In the rear of the floor plan there is a full bathroom and storage area with washer hook-up. Bathroom to include a white pedestal sink, cream colored fiberglass tub surround with white cast iron tub, toilet with 12" x 12" vinyl flooring painted. * Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Compliant! Radiant Heat and Window Air Conditioning (to be provided by tenants).



