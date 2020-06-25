Amenities

3524 Elliott St. 3BR, 2.5BA TH in Canton - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath fully rehabbed townhouse. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom in basement. Harwood floors throughout, except ceramic tiles in bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpet in basement. Second floor full bathroom with double granite vanity sink and large ceramic shower stall. Large living room with decorative exposed brick fireplace. Separate dining area, and half bath on main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Granite countertops and breakfast bar on center island. Fenced backyard, recessed lighting throughout, central air conditioning, and alarm system. Good closet space throughout. Washer and dryer in laundry on second floor. Back bedroom with small deck. Available Now $2400 per month + utilities



