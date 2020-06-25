All apartments in Baltimore
3524 Elliott St.
3524 Elliott St.

3524 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
3524 Elliott St. 3BR, 2.5BA TH in Canton - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath fully rehabbed townhouse. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom in basement. Harwood floors throughout, except ceramic tiles in bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpet in basement. Second floor full bathroom with double granite vanity sink and large ceramic shower stall. Large living room with decorative exposed brick fireplace. Separate dining area, and half bath on main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Granite countertops and breakfast bar on center island. Fenced backyard, recessed lighting throughout, central air conditioning, and alarm system. Good closet space throughout. Washer and dryer in laundry on second floor. Back bedroom with small deck. Available Now $2400 per month + utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Elliott St. have any available units?
3524 Elliott St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 Elliott St. have?
Some of 3524 Elliott St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 Elliott St. currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Elliott St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Elliott St. pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Elliott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3524 Elliott St. offer parking?
No, 3524 Elliott St. does not offer parking.
Does 3524 Elliott St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 Elliott St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Elliott St. have a pool?
No, 3524 Elliott St. does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Elliott St. have accessible units?
No, 3524 Elliott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Elliott St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 Elliott St. has units with dishwashers.
