Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking refrigerator

Must see 3 BR 2BA home across from Druid Hill Park. Beautiful park views, rear parking pad, fenced yard, front porch, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new windows, washer dryer hook up. Near shopping, schools and recreational facilities. Easy access to I83 which allow easy access to downtown Baltimore, points north and I695. Showing Sat 8/31 at 10 am. Must use our application