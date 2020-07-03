3415 Ravenwood Avenue

Amenities

2 & 3 BEDROOM VOUCHERS WELCOME!! CALL OR TEXT RON!!! 443-447-5238 This home will wow you!!! It is a 3 Bedroom townhouse in East Baltimore completely renovated! Walk in to this beautiful home and you have a lovely living room complete with new paint and brand new hardwood floors! Move to the kitchen dining room area and you have a brand new kitchen complete with top of the line cabinetry and lovely granite countertops kitchen is complete with all brand new stainless steel appliances!! move the completely finished basement complete with a lovely newly renovated modern full bath! Move to the 2nd level and you have 3 lovely bedrooms complete with new carpet and a beautiful paint job!! Also on the 2nd level you have a gorgeous modernized full bathroom!!!