Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

3415 Ravenwood Avenue

3415 Ravenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2 & 3 BEDROOM VOUCHERS WELCOME!! CALL OR TEXT RON!!! 443-447-5238 This home will wow you!!! It is a 3 Bedroom townhouse in East Baltimore completely renovated! Walk in to this beautiful home and you have a lovely living room complete with new paint and brand new hardwood floors! Move to the kitchen dining room area and you have a brand new kitchen complete with top of the line cabinetry and lovely granite countertops kitchen is complete with all brand new stainless steel appliances!! move the completely finished basement complete with a lovely newly renovated modern full bath! Move to the 2nd level and you have 3 lovely bedrooms complete with new carpet and a beautiful paint job!! Also on the 2nd level you have a gorgeous modernized full bathroom!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have any available units?
3415 Ravenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3415 Ravenwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Ravenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Ravenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Ravenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Ravenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
