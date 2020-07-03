2 & 3 BEDROOM VOUCHERS WELCOME!! CALL OR TEXT RON!!! 443-447-5238 This home will wow you!!! It is a 3 Bedroom townhouse in East Baltimore completely renovated! Walk in to this beautiful home and you have a lovely living room complete with new paint and brand new hardwood floors! Move to the kitchen dining room area and you have a brand new kitchen complete with top of the line cabinetry and lovely granite countertops kitchen is complete with all brand new stainless steel appliances!! move the completely finished basement complete with a lovely newly renovated modern full bath! Move to the 2nd level and you have 3 lovely bedrooms complete with new carpet and a beautiful paint job!! Also on the 2nd level you have a gorgeous modernized full bathroom!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have any available units?
3415 Ravenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Ravenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3415 Ravenwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Ravenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Ravenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.