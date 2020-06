Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful bright and light filled end of group with two car garage and fenced in yard. Large front porch welcomes you home everyday. Wood floors, fireplace and updated kitchen and baths. Close to Hopkins, Notre Dame, and Loyola. Short walk to Charles Village Restaurants and Shops. Hampden walkable also. Available immediately. Come See!