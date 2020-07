Amenities

New listing to hit the market!!! Come check out this 2 bedroom apartment located in the Garwyn Oaks Community of Baltimore City. This unit is a must see!! It has hardwood floors throughout Very large walk in closets in the 2 bedrooms and very spacious in general. For the price and space you get this listing won't be around long. Quick and easy access to public transportation as well as quick walk to Hanlon Park. Schedule your showing today and come see this unit for yourself.