334 Ilchester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome - Harwood/Charles Village! - Sparkling 3 bedroom remodeled townhome in Harwood/Charles Village! Main floor living area boasts gorgeous wood floors, modern neutral paint, and tons of natural light leading to a separate dining space. Renovated kitchen offers a convenient breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms share a luxurious full bath featuring custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished basement offers added living space plus a bonus full bath! Full size washer dryer included!



8 minutes to Johns Hopkins-Homewood

Convenient to local restaurants, shopping and commuter routes

15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4622173)