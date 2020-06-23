All apartments in Baltimore
334 Ilchester Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 Ilchester Ave

334 Ilchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

334 Ilchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome - Harwood/Charles Village! - Sparkling 3 bedroom remodeled townhome in Harwood/Charles Village! Main floor living area boasts gorgeous wood floors, modern neutral paint, and tons of natural light leading to a separate dining space. Renovated kitchen offers a convenient breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms share a luxurious full bath featuring custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished basement offers added living space plus a bonus full bath! Full size washer dryer included!

8 minutes to Johns Hopkins-Homewood
Convenient to local restaurants, shopping and commuter routes
15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Ilchester Ave have any available units?
334 Ilchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Ilchester Ave have?
Some of 334 Ilchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Ilchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
334 Ilchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Ilchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 334 Ilchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 334 Ilchester Ave offer parking?
No, 334 Ilchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 334 Ilchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Ilchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Ilchester Ave have a pool?
No, 334 Ilchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 334 Ilchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 334 Ilchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Ilchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Ilchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
