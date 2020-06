Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Price Reduction!! $1350/month, below market value. Great 2 bedroom, 1 full bath townhouse for rent. Brick front home on fantastic block, close to the Square. Hardwood floors, back deck outdoor area, perfect for one person or 2 roommates. Last tenant stayed for 10+ years, great/easy landlords. Please email for details or to see this!