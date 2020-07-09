Rent Calculator
329 East University Parkway
329 East University Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
329 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5644081)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 East University Parkway have any available units?
329 East University Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 329 East University Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
329 East University Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 East University Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 329 East University Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 329 East University Parkway offer parking?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 329 East University Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 East University Parkway have a pool?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 329 East University Parkway have accessible units?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 329 East University Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 East University Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 East University Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
