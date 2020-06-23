All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 327 YALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
327 YALE AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2019 at 5:53 AM

327 YALE AVENUE

327 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

327 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for Rent May 1st! 3 Levels of living. This property has been Totally Renovated(with pulled Permits) in 2019 from the ROOF down to the Basement Floor! This property is Large and has over 1435 Square Feet on the top 2 levels and a Partially Finished Basement with a Washer and Dryer and Brand New Sump Pump that gives you even more Square Footage! The Property has a covered Front Porch, that is a great place to sit outside and watch the different sporting events on the Track and Field across the street at Mount Saint Joseph High School! This Home has many of the ORIGINAL Woodworks throughout. The Main floor of the house has the Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchen and Half Bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. The Kitchen in the Rear of the home with Ceramic Tile that is a nice match to the Hardwood floors! There is a door in the Kitchen that Leads to the private Backyard. Are you ready for those HOT Summer Days and Nights? This Home has a New Central Air, Furnace and Each Bedroom has Celling Fans! Going upstairs you will find 3 large Bedrooms. The master bedroom has 2 Closets, a private Bathroom and is large enough to fit a King size Bed and Dressers/nightstands. The Second Bedroom has a Celling fan and a nice size closet, The 3rd bedroom is at the rear of the house and is large enough to fit a full size bed and has 2 closets. The basement is Partially finished with a family room, washer and dryer (installed after application acceptance) and plenty of room for storage. This home is close to all of the local Highways, such as I-695, I-70, I-95, I-100 and I-195. This property is also close to Downtown Baltimore and the BWI Airport, just a great location that allows you to move around the City. The Bus line is also in Walking Distance. Schedule your TOUR today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
327 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 YALE AVENUE have?
Some of 327 YALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
327 YALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 YALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 327 YALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 327 YALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 327 YALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 327 YALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 YALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 YALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 327 YALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 327 YALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 327 YALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 327 YALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 YALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland