327 YALE AVENUE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available for Rent May 1st! 3 Levels of living. This property has been Totally Renovated(with pulled Permits) in 2019 from the ROOF down to the Basement Floor! This property is Large and has over 1435 Square Feet on the top 2 levels and a Partially Finished Basement with a Washer and Dryer and Brand New Sump Pump that gives you even more Square Footage! The Property has a covered Front Porch, that is a great place to sit outside and watch the different sporting events on the Track and Field across the street at Mount Saint Joseph High School! This Home has many of the ORIGINAL Woodworks throughout. The Main floor of the house has the Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchen and Half Bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. The Kitchen in the Rear of the home with Ceramic Tile that is a nice match to the Hardwood floors! There is a door in the Kitchen that Leads to the private Backyard. Are you ready for those HOT Summer Days and Nights? This Home has a New Central Air, Furnace and Each Bedroom has Celling Fans! Going upstairs you will find 3 large Bedrooms. The master bedroom has 2 Closets, a private Bathroom and is large enough to fit a King size Bed and Dressers/nightstands. The Second Bedroom has a Celling fan and a nice size closet, The 3rd bedroom is at the rear of the house and is large enough to fit a full size bed and has 2 closets. The basement is Partially finished with a family room, washer and dryer (installed after application acceptance) and plenty of room for storage. This home is close to all of the local Highways, such as I-695, I-70, I-95, I-100 and I-195. This property is also close to Downtown Baltimore and the BWI Airport, just a great location that allows you to move around the City. The Bus line is also in Walking Distance. Schedule your TOUR today!