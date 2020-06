Amenities

Gorgeous, Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Rental in the heart of Canton. High End Finishes Throughout! Top Floor Unit has Tons of Light, Custom Kraft Maid Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwashers, Breakfast Bar, Ceramic Tile Floor, Recessed Lighting, In Unit Front Loading Washer/Dryer, Large Bedroom, Plenty of Closet Space, Full Bath with Tub, Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Close to Canton Square, Patterson Park, Canton Crossing and Much More!