Terrific Semi Attached Homeland Beauty. This Home features a newly renovated kitchen, new lower level bath, New Furnace and central air, new water heater, new stainless steel appliances, new vanities. The home is freshly painted and has all new flooring and light fixtures. Detached Garage, large yard and a beautiful covered porch complete this home. Hurry will not last long! Fireplace is living room is decorative only