Baltimore, MD
324 S CHESTER ST
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

324 S CHESTER ST

324 South Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Impeccably maintained rowhome in Upper Fells Point boasting lofty windows, light filled interiors, and design-inspired features throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors; Exposed brick walls; Sleek stainless steel appliances; Granite and butcher block countertops; Decorative backsplash; Pendant and recessed lighting; Ample cabinetry; Chair railing and wainscoting; Exterior Features: Rooftop Deck, Balcony, Patio, Exterior Lighting, Fenced Rear, Secure Storage, Landscaped Grounds, and City Views; Community Amenities: Explore all that Baltimore has to offer with the National Aquarium, Camden Yards, and M&T Stadium. A vast variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining options await you at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, The Gallery, Woodberry Kitchen, and Baltimore's Center Stage. With close proximity to Thames Street Park, Patterson Park, and Anchorage Promenade Park, your outdoor recreation activities are endless! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S CHESTER ST have any available units?
324 S CHESTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S CHESTER ST have?
Some of 324 S CHESTER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S CHESTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
324 S CHESTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S CHESTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 324 S CHESTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 324 S CHESTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 324 S CHESTER ST offers parking.
Does 324 S CHESTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S CHESTER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S CHESTER ST have a pool?
No, 324 S CHESTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 324 S CHESTER ST have accessible units?
No, 324 S CHESTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S CHESTER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 S CHESTER ST has units with dishwashers.

