324 S CHESTER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Impeccably maintained rowhome in Upper Fells Point boasting lofty windows, light filled interiors, and design-inspired features throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors; Exposed brick walls; Sleek stainless steel appliances; Granite and butcher block countertops; Decorative backsplash; Pendant and recessed lighting; Ample cabinetry; Chair railing and wainscoting; Exterior Features: Rooftop Deck, Balcony, Patio, Exterior Lighting, Fenced Rear, Secure Storage, Landscaped Grounds, and City Views; Community Amenities: Explore all that Baltimore has to offer with the National Aquarium, Camden Yards, and M&T Stadium. A vast variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining options await you at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, The Gallery, Woodberry Kitchen, and Baltimore's Center Stage. With close proximity to Thames Street Park, Patterson Park, and Anchorage Promenade Park, your outdoor recreation activities are endless! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.