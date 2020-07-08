3228 Lake Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72f3247023 ---- *Super Affordable - Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$950.00/mo!* This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You?ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! *Super Affordable & Recently Updated! - 3 Bedrooms (Upper Level - Top Floor Room HUGE w/tons of possibilities!) - Potential 4th Bedroom in Finished Basement - 1 Full Bathroom (1 Upper Level) - Updated Custom Tile Surround - Central HVAC - Updated Kitchen Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, and Built-in Microwave - Mostly finished Basement w/walk out egress (could be additional 4th Bedrm or Bonus Rec Room!). - Hardwood Floors and New Carpet throughout - Separate Utility & Laundry Room - Front yard and Fenced in Back Yard - OFF Street Parking w/enough room for 2 cars! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! *** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** (Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please * - A typical Option Fee down payment (OFDP) is usually between 4.0% and 6.0% of the Option Price ($124,900.00) at this price point. For this home that would be between $5,000.00 and $7,600.00. *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home! Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***