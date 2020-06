Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully updated row home in highly sought after Canton community. Enjoy nice room sizes, hardwood flooring on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage. This property has a nice patio that can be converted into a parking pad. Great location - near Canton Waterfront Park, shopping, and restaurants. Make your appointment today!