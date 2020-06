Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

6 bedroom/3 bathroom townhouse - This apartment is located approximately 6 blocks north of the University of Md Medical Center and 6 blocks southwest of The Walters Art Museum. It's the perfect rental for the next tenant who wants to minimize the hassle of traffic while working near the Baltimore's Inner Harbor area. It's a second floor apartment with a intercom / security front door. When entering the unit you are amazed by the entire layout. You enter into the open floor plan that with gorgeous hardwood flooring and large windows that allow a lot of sunlight. It has a living room dining room and kitchen in the front area and proceeds to hallways the take you to the hallway that leads to the front bedroom and the rear master bedroom w/ a full bath and walk-in closet. Hidden in the closet in the front of the condo is a all in one washer/dryer combo. CENTRAL A/C & HEAT! The kitchen to include plenty of cabinet space with refrigerator dishwasher microwave and glass-top electric stove. SPRINKLER SYSTEM!! The dining room area has a unique look with a gorgeous chandelier. The apt. has lights throughout! The bedrooms are spacious with hardwood floors. The closets have full organizational systems already installed. Bathrooms to included 3 ft oak medicine cabinets and vanities with marble sink bowls. Chrome fixtures. Decorative ceramic tub surrounds and flooring. Smoke/Co2 detectors throughout.



(RLNE5848893)