Beautifully maintained single family home in Hamilton. Hardwood floors, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Enclosed deck out back with the option to open windows on warm days. Plenty of storage in basement. Laundry room with storage cabinets and sink. A must see! FRR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 have?
Some of 3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 pet-friendly?