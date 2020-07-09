3202 Cedarhurst Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully maintained single family home in Hamilton. Hardwood floors, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Enclosed deck out back with the option to open windows on warm days. Plenty of storage in basement. Laundry room with storage cabinets and sink. A must see!

FRR