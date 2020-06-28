320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful home in the heart of Upper Fells Point! 2 BR + finished lower level for potential 3rd BR. Two updated decks - second floor deck is off of the master bedroom & rooftop deck has views of the downtown Baltimore skyline! Granite countertops, S/S appliances, hardwood & tile flooring. NEW - HVAC, paint, & carpet. Rear floor half bath, bathroom has dual sinks with a jetted tub, HUGE master bedroom. 2 blocks from Patterson park, close to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Baltimore Inner Harbor, I-83 & I-95, Harbor East, Canton Square & Fells Point shops, restaurants, Waterfront Promenade, Merritt Clubs with rooftop pool, dog parks, & children's playgrounds.