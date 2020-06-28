All apartments in Baltimore
320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:27 AM

320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE

320 South Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 South Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful home in the heart of Upper Fells Point! 2 BR + finished lower level for potential 3rd BR. Two updated decks - second floor deck is off of the master bedroom & rooftop deck has views of the downtown Baltimore skyline! Granite countertops, S/S appliances, hardwood & tile flooring. NEW - HVAC, paint, & carpet. Rear floor half bath, bathroom has dual sinks with a jetted tub, HUGE master bedroom. 2 blocks from Patterson park, close to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Baltimore Inner Harbor, I-83 & I-95, Harbor East, Canton Square & Fells Point shops, restaurants, Waterfront Promenade, Merritt Clubs with rooftop pool, dog parks, & children's playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S COLLINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
