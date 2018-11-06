319 S DURHAM STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 319 South Durham St, a charming 3-story Baltimore row-home located in Upper Fells Point. Enjoy all the thrills and conveniences that city living has to offer, with dozens of top rated restaurants and exciting night life nearby, and within walking distance. The home has many upgrades, but retains its historic character with features such as the exposed 100 year old brick living room wall where you enter. The main level includes updates to the flooring and kitchen, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pass through to the rear and you~ll find a paver patio, offering some private outdoor living space, a rare feature in the city. Head up the sun-lit stairs and admire the large skylight before entering the first bedroom, adorned with original hardwood floors. Check out the full bath on this level, complete with ceramic tile, jetted soaking tub and a new vanity. Then head upstairs to the third floor bedroom, featuring a large closet and ceiling fan for additional comfort. Nearby there are several iconic places to discover including Fells Point, Harbor East, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins and the new Sagamore Pendry Hotel. The roof, skylights and HVAC have all been updated in the last four years, but you~ll get added peace of mind with an included one year home warranty. So if you~re looking for a quiet place to live, but is still close to all the action, come check out 319 S Durham St in Baltimore City!