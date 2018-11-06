319 S DURHAM STREET

All apartments in Baltimore
Location

319 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 319 South Durham St, a charming 3-story Baltimore row-home located in Upper Fells Point. Enjoy all the thrills and conveniences that city living has to offer, with dozens of top rated restaurants and exciting night life nearby, and within walking distance. The home has many upgrades, but retains its historic character with features such as the exposed 100 year old brick living room wall where you enter. The main level includes updates to the flooring and kitchen, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pass through to the rear and you~ll find a paver patio, offering some private outdoor living space, a rare feature in the city. Head up the sun-lit stairs and admire the large skylight before entering the first bedroom, adorned with original hardwood floors. Check out the full bath on this level, complete with ceramic tile, jetted soaking tub and a new vanity. Then head upstairs to the third floor bedroom, featuring a large closet and ceiling fan for additional comfort. Nearby there are several iconic places to discover including Fells Point, Harbor East, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins and the new Sagamore Pendry Hotel. The roof, skylights and HVAC have all been updated in the last four years, but you~ll get added peace of mind with an included one year home warranty. So if you~re looking for a quiet place to live, but is still close to all the action, come check out 319 S Durham St in Baltimore City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S DURHAM STREET have any available units?
319 S DURHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 S DURHAM STREET have?
Some of 319 S DURHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 S DURHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
319 S DURHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S DURHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 319 S DURHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 319 S DURHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 319 S DURHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 319 S DURHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 S DURHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S DURHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 319 S DURHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 319 S DURHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 319 S DURHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S DURHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 S DURHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
