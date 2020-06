Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

If you are looking for a great rental near Hopkins Bayview, look no further! This cozy 2 bedroom row home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for you to enjoy. If you are just starting out the existing furnishings can be included. A new stainless steel refrigerator and stove have been installed for you also. This beauty is a must see!