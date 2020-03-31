All apartments in Baltimore
318 Denison St
318 Denison St

318 Denison Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale

318 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD, 21229, US
$1,300
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse in Baltimore. Nice black tiles in kitchen, black flooring on the main floor, and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with fridge, stove, oven, and microwave. Available for showings now!

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Storage
Air conditioning
Central Heating
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Storage
Refrigerator
Stove
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,300
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
06/21/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Denison St have any available units?
318 Denison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Denison St have?
Some of 318 Denison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Denison St currently offering any rent specials?
318 Denison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Denison St pet-friendly?
No, 318 Denison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 318 Denison St offer parking?
Yes, 318 Denison St offers parking.
Does 318 Denison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Denison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Denison St have a pool?
No, 318 Denison St does not have a pool.
Does 318 Denison St have accessible units?
No, 318 Denison St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Denison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Denison St does not have units with dishwashers.
