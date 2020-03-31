318 Denison St

Amenities

318 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD, 21229, US

$1,300

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse in Baltimore. Nice black tiles in kitchen, black flooring on the main floor, and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with fridge, stove, oven, and microwave. Available for showings now!



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Off-street Parking

In unit laundry

Storage

Air conditioning

Central Heating

Microwave

Hardwood floors

Storage

Refrigerator

Stove

Washer/Dryer

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,300

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

06/21/2019 Accepts Section 8.



