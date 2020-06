Amenities

Welcome home Baltimore! This townhome is a prized find within Baltimore City. Recently updated 3-bedroom, 1 bath home in the up and coming Gwynns Falls community. Bedrooms are spacious with modern windows which are ideal for all seasons. The kitchen leads to the back yard which is great for entertaining loved ones. There are endless possibilities for the spacious basement. The agent has financial interest in the property.Given the current state of affairs with COVID-19, all potential tenants must be pre-approved before a showing. Complete the application to determine eligibility.Link to application: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/283773Qualifications: - No Evictions in the last 5 years- Credit Score of at least 580- NET monthly income of at least $3000NEARBY PUBLIC TRANSITBWI Airport....20 minutes Charles Center~.15 minutes Penn Station~.20 minutes